Richard Summons' brother Lenny gives update on reasons of his death

Washington [US], August 22 : US fitness icon Richard Summons's death was accidental as confirmed by his brother Lenny Simmons, reported People.

As per a statement, the Simmons family spokesperson, Tom Estey, said, "This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss."

The fitness guru, who turned 76 on July 12, was found dead in his Los Angeles home by his housekeeper on July 13, one day after celebrating his 76th birthday, as confirmed by his publicist Tom Estey.

An investigation into the death of US fitness icon Richard Summons who was found dead at his Los Angeles home suggested no involvement of any foul play, a US law enforcement source familiar with the probe was cited as saying by People.

Although the Los Angeles Police Department stated "there is no foul play," the cause of death was first delayed for further testing.

According to previous reports, Simmons fell at his home on July 12 due to dizziness and informed his housekeeper that he planned to seek medical attention the next day if he felt ill.

"The world has truly lost an angel," said Estey.

Simmons shared how he planned to celebrate his 76th birthday two days before he died. He joked that he'll blow out a candle, but "the candle will probably be on a zucchini," he quipped. "You know, I'm a vegetarian."

At the time, Simmons shared, "I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

He said in the interview that "I never thought of myself as a celebrity."

"People don't know this, I'm really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert," said Simmons. "But when that curtain goes up that's a different story. I'm there to make people happy."

Simmons was a famous was a fitness motivator, regularly appearing on talk shows such as Late Night with David Letterman and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It's Simmons' career and the joy he found in helping others that his brother, Lenny, hopes people remember. "I don't want people to be sad about my brother," he said earlier.

"I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives," he continued. "He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help." "So don't be sad," Lenny added. "Celebrate his life," he said, according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor