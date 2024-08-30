Richie Mehta, Harman Baweja join hands for film ‘Boy from Andaman’

Mumbai, Aug 30 Richie Mehta, known for making “Delhi Crime" and "Poacher" along with Harman Baweja’s Baweja Studios and Imagine Entertainment have joined hands for the film christened "Boy from Andaman".

According to a statement, "Boy from Andaman", tells the story of Mohan, a post office worker in Mumbai who comes across a letter addressed to "God" from a young boy who has survived the deadly tsunami of 2004 in the Andaman Islands.

An unlikely friendship develops between the two through a series of letter exchanges before Mohan decides to travel to Andamans and save the boy.

Making her directing debut is Parinaz Jal with the film, where Mehta will serve as an Executive Producer. The film's Producers are Los Angeles based Rick Ambros, Vancouver based Bhhaskar De and Mumbai based Sharmila Pinheiro and Harman Baweja, Janice Chua is spearheading the project on behalf of Imagine Entertainment.

Harman, who runs Baweja Studios in Mumbai, has come on board as a producer. The film is based on an original idea by Manu Chopra, the script is written by Jal and Chopra.

Mehta said in a statement: "When Janice Chua approached me about this story, I was instantly taken by the simplicity, potency, and beauty of it, and felt that as a collaboration between Imagine, Bhhaskar, Rick, Parinaz, Harman and myself, we could make something magical. I couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure and bring this powerful tale to life.”

Harman said that he is excited to be part of such an ambitious project.

“‘Boy from Andaman’—a story that is both heartwarming and inspiring. Working alongside such a talented team, including Richie Mehta, Janice Chua, Rick Ambros, and Bhhaskar De, is a privilege. The story of Mohan resonated with me, and I knew it was something we had to bring to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this beautiful journey of faith and humanity," he added.

"Boy from Andaman" delves into the profound themes of faith as experienced by two characters navigating vastly different realities.

"I was deeply moved by Manu Chopra’s story when it was first introduced to me through Rick and Bhhaskar. I'm thrilled to collaborate with the talented Richie Mehta and first-time director Parinaz Jal, to bring this powerful script to life,” said Chua, who is producing for Imagine Entertainment.

"Boy is a story of hope and compassion that renews our faith in humanity, something often in short supply today. We are very excited about our collaboration with Janice, Richie, Pari and Harman in bringing this project to life," Ambros, a Hollywood veteran, and Bhhaskar, a producer and marketing and communication leader at the Vancouver-based law firm Remedios & Company and former Zee executive, said.

