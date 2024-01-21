Rick Harrison's son, Adam Harrison, Dies at 39 Due to Drug Overdose

Adam Harrison, son of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison, has died at the age of 39. The reported cause of death was drug overdose.Rick took to Instagram to announce the news. Along with a picture of him and his son, Adam, he wrote, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam (sic)."

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is looking into the matter. A spokesperson for Rick Harrison confirmed that Adam succumbed to a fatal overdose. Adam, one of Rick's three sons, has mostly stayed away from the limelight. Rick has three sons, Adam and Corey with his first wife, Kim, and Jake with his second wife, Tracy. Unlike Corey and Jake, Adam had a low-key presence on social media and distanced himself from the family's pawn shop business. He never made an appearance on the TV show. Pawn Stars is a popular American reality television series that documents the daily operations of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, run by the Harrison family. The show is filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada.