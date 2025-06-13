Rick Moranis to reprise his role in 'Spaceballs' sequel

Washington DC [US], June 13 : Actors Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis are set to reprise their respective roles as Lone Starr and Dark Helmet in the new 'Spaceballs' movie from Amazon MGM Studios, reported Deadline.

Actor Keke Palmer (One of Them Days) will also join the cast, as per the sources as quoted by Deadline.

The addition of Moranis is one of the big highlights of the 'Spaceballs' sequel, as the actor hasn't been seen much on the screen for decades. The original film's director and star, Mel Brooks, will feature in the cast again, reprising his role as Yogurt.

Slated for release in theatres in 2027, the film has been described by those who have not yet read the script as "A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film," reported Deadline.

As per the outlet, Josh Greenbaum will direct from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad, as announced in June of last year.

Josh Gad is also expected to star and will produce alongside Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody, Brooks, and Greenbaum, with Kevin Salter, Adam Merims, Samit, and Hernandez executive producing.

Released in 1987, the original Spaceballs is an iconic send-up of the sci-fi genre, which took inspiration from the 'Star Wars' franchise and other classics like '2001: A Space Odyssey'.

The plot revolves around the evil Dark Helmet (Moranis) and President Skroob (Brooks), who attempt to steal the atmosphere of the peaceful planet Druidia, only to be thwarted by the hero Lone Starr (Pullman), his sidekick Barf (John Candy), and the Druish princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga), reported Deadline.

Others in the cast included Joan Rivers and Dick Van Patten. The film grossed poorly at the box office but has endured over the years as a cult classic.

An icon of the '80s and '90s, Moranis rose to fame with roles in 'Ghostbusters', 'Little Shop of Horrors', 'The Honey', 'I Shrunk the Kids' films and more.

As for Palmer, the actor is coming off of success with 'One of Them Days', a TriStar buddy comedy where she stars opposite SZA, which recently got a sequel set up for development.

Next up, she'll be seen in 'The Pickup', Amazon's heist comedy out August 6, opposite Eddie Murphy; Aziz Ansari's Lionsgate comedy Good Fortune, out October 17; and Boots Riley's Neon pic I Love Boosters.

