Rick Ross to auction rare sneakers, piano with Michael Jackson's ‘Thriller’ art

Los Angeles, June 11 American rapper Rick Ross is auctioning his exclusive collection of street and contemporary art, rare sneakers, designer wear, music memorabilia, and other prized possessions.

The rapper has partnered with Julien's Auctions to sell these items for a good cause, reports 'People' magazine.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Boss Up Grant, a programme that helps underserved entrepreneurs who lack access to affordable credit and capital. Among the auction items are 300 rare sneakers, including more than 150 pairs of Air Jordans, and Michael Jackson memorabilia.

According to 'People', the two-day auction will begin on June 25. Bidding is available online or over the phone. The Michael Jackson memorabilia includes a sealed One by Cirque du Soleil light-up glove, a sealed 'Bad' 25th anniversary vinyl, and a ‘Thriller’ album-themed 1866 William Knabe & Co. grand piano.

Fashion items and menswear offerings are from designers such as Gucci, Stefano Ricci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace -- some of which Ross wore in television appearances and music videos. The sneakers include Virgil Abloh collaborations, Nike Air Max 90s, and Air Jordans (Retro University of Michigan PE and 5 Retro Fab Five models).

The art collection features work by street and contemporary artists such as Mr. Brainwash, Franky Cardona, Picasso Blac, Bankrupt, Jon Moody, Waldemar Swierzy, and Christian Weber. Other eye-popping possessions up for grabs include lion sculptures, drinking goblets, handwritten lyrics, and a 24-carat gold-plated Bengal tiger skull.

