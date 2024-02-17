Rickey Kej, Mithoon voice excitement about their song in Indo-Hollywood musical 'Millionaires of Love'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 : Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Rickey Kej and Singer Mithoon, who are collaborating on a song in the first Indo-Hollywood musical film 'Millionaires of Love' on Saturday attended the film's announcement event in Mumbai.

The announcement of the Indo-Hollywood musical film took place today in Mumbai.

The event was attended by Mithoon, Ricky Kej, and Mohammad Faiz along with producer Mukesh Parikh.

The film is being produced by American writer-producer Mukesh Parikh, has Somendra Harsh as its co-producer. The music for the film has been composed by the two-time Film Fare Award winner Mithoon, while Ricky Kej is guest composing the song.

Sayeed Quadri has penned the lyrics for this film, and Mohammed Faiz has sung one of the songs.

The film revolves around the theme of never giving up on dreams and is based on a true story set in Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Rickey Kej shared his excitement and said, " Millionaires of Love, a beautiful Indian- Western co-production. Mithoon is the music director and I have guest composed one song and I am really honoured to do that. So, this particular song is a mix of the East and West. It got folk musicians from Rajasthan, modern musicians, and Symphony Orchestra. We have pretty much finished recording the song and I can't wait to share it with the world. Sayeed Quadri jee, the legendary lyrics writer has written lyrics for this particular song. He has written absolutely beautifully. And Faiz is the singer, a reality show winner. So, I feel it's a winning combination and I am really excited about it. "

Singer Mithoon also expressed his feelings and said, I am very excited. As we do Hindi mainstream work people have showered their love on us. Apart from that, I feel an artist always has a hunger inside them to choose a different path. I think this film's story has been written passionately by Mukesh ji and it's very close to his heart. And opportunities like these are infectious moments in our lives. This passion spread very quickly. And that same passion has inspired me, Ricky Kej, Sayeed Quadri and Soni jee. "

Producer Mukesh Parikh's short film was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, earning several awards.

Speaking about this Indo-Hollywood project, he said, "it is a fusion of talents. I extensively researched and wrote the story, which is based on true events and presents a beautiful love story."

Rajasthan, being his favourite state, inspired him to present its true story.

Sayeed Quadri shared that this film is his way of repaying his debt to his land. Being born in Rajasthan, he feels connected to its soil and its stories.

"The rich culture of Rajasthan and his deep-rooted connection with it. He met Mukesh Parikh a year ago in Jaipur, heard about the story and music, and readily agreed to be part of it, considering the characters created by Mukesh to be very real," said actor Anup Soni.

Singer Mohammed Faiz expressed his gratitude towards Mukesh since their connection during a reality show.

He said, "Felt lucky to have the opportunity to sing a song with Ricky Ji."

60 percent of the shooting for this musical drama film will take place in Rajasthan. The film comprises four songs.

