Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage

Los Angeles [US], July 7 : Singer Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage.

The duo announced their separation in a social media statement.

"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children preserving and honoring what we experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years," read a post on the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer's Instagram page, which he co-signed with Yosef.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuW0MiZr7Kn/?hl=en

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, were married at the end of 2017. By then, the Puerto Rican singer was already the father of twins Matteo and Valentino, who will turn 15 in August and born via surrogate. Yosef and Martin had two other children together: Lucia, now 4, and Renn, now 3.

As per People, Martin and Yosef first connected on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months later, after meeting in person for the first time in London. They made their romance red-carpet official at the 2016 amfAR Inspiration Gala and announced their engagement the same year before getting married.

