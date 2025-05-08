Riddhi Dogra on gaining recognition: ‘Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee know who I am that’s a win’

Mumbai, May 8 Actress Riddhi Dogra has opened up about gaining recognition in the industry, sharing that one of the biggest highlights for her is that Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee now know who she is — and for her, that’s a big win.

In a candid conversation, the actress reflected on her journey and the role that catapulted her into the limelight — "Jawan." She played the character of Kaveri Amma, Shah Rukh Khan’s mother, in the action thriller. When asked about the impact of “Jawan” on her career, Dogra told IANS, “I think my journey has been steady and full of learning. Jawan was definitely a memorable part. A lot of people started calling me Kaveri Amma after that. Every project has helped me grow and taken me to the next level. I’m especially grateful to have worked with Atlee, and I truly hope I get to collaborate with him again. So yes, after Jawan, I feel I gained more recognition—if only because now Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee know who I am.”

The ‘Maryada’ actress also opened up about the honor of playing Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in the film.

“I often joke with my friends—and I hope Shah Rukh takes this in good spirit—that I’m such a true fan, I’d do anything to make him look younger! Even play his mother. Honestly, when I signed the film, I just thought—no problem, I’ll be his mother if it means making him look young and fabulous. He has a great sense of humor, so I hope he finds that funny,” added Riddhi.

Riddhi Dogra also spoke about her latest project, “Kull,” and revealed what drew her to the role. She shared, “For me, playing a character like this was a completely new experience. She’s someone who doesn’t care much about others; she only focuses on herself. So, it was quite liberating to portray someone like that. Even though the character is strong and has her own set of responsibilities, she was unlike any role I’ve done before. Usually, I’ve portrayed characters who carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, who feel everyone’s pain and understand everyone around them.”

The web series "Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs" was released on May 2, 2025, on JioHotstar. The show also stars Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, and Charudutt Sharma.

