Riddhi Kumar gets candid about being part of 'Hack Crimes Online'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : Actor Riddhi Kumar, who is playing the role of Shakti in the cyber-crime drama 'Hack Crimes Online', talked about her role and what was her reaction when she came to know about the story.

She shared what made her excited about the role, "I got the script when I was in London, and two days later we started filming for it. In those two days, I read the script to get the dialect, and linguistics correct for Shakti, and at the same time, I had to learn how to solve a Rubik's cube since she is a pro in it. That was very exciting but when I first got to know that I am part of the show and I met everybody in the office, I was absolutely ecstatic."

The actor further added on getting support from the team and the director in understanding the plot and her character.

"I met Parmeet (Sethi) sir and other members from the production team and they told me how they liked my audition and how they are excited to have me on board. And I was like I cannot express to you how I completely feel the same way about it. I was very excited and I feel very grateful that I got to be a part of this show"

The story of the web series revolves around Shakti, a rookie investigator and coding genius, and ACP Ashutosh Malik, played by Vipul Gupta. It emphasises how hackers have no age restriction and employs ingenious strategies to swindle people, as well as their evil methods that give authorities a run for their money.

Featuring Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles, the series is directed by Parmeet Sethi, 'Hack Crimes Online' is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV.

