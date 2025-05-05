Riddhima Kapoor shares first photo from the sets of her debut project with mom Neetu and Kapil Sharma

Mumbai, May 5 Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has officially begun her acting journey.

The star daughter shared the first photo from the sets of her debut project, where she will be seen alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. On Monday, Riddhima took to her Instagram handle to drop the first glimpse from the set and wrote in the caption, “Happiness is contagious, spread it #shootdiaries #DKS #postpackupshenanigans.”

In the cheerful group selfie, Riddhima Kapoor beams alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, comedian Kapil Sharma, his wife, Ginni Chatrath, director Ashish R. Mohan, actress Sadia Khateeb, and several others. All are seen sharing a hearty laugh together in the image. The behind-the-scenes glimpse has already sparked excitement among social media users eager to see Riddhima, Neetu, and Kapil together on screen.

Riddhima was shooting in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, for a Hindi film. A few days ago. actress Manju Walia had shared a picture on her Instagram feed, featuring Riddhima Kapoor along with two child artistes. For the caption, she wrote, “My Nephew shooting with these beautiful souls and specially Ridhima. We are so Glad to meet you @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial. We are excited and now waiting for the release right after the shoot wraps up.”

In a recent interview, Neetu Kapoor’s daughter confirmed her Bollywood debut, saying, “Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills.” Riddhima chose not to reveal whether Neetu has a role in the film but mentioned that she is present on set and “thoroughly enjoying the process.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni rose to prominence with her appearance in the third season of Netflix’s 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.' Joining the original cast — Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey — Riddhima brought a fresh twist to the show, exploring the lively Delhi vs Mumbai dynamic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor