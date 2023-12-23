Ridhi Dogra watches SRK's 'Dunki', shares people in theatre met her as "Jawan ki mummy"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' has been released in theatres and it has a good start at the box office. Actor Ridhi Dogra went to watch the film in a theatre and shared with her fans what happened to her during the interval.

In the action-packed drama, 'Jawan', Ridhi essayed the role of Kaveri, Shah Rukh's adopted mother.

When she went to see 'Dunki' in theatres, many people referred to her as 'Jawan ki mummy,' and while posting the incident on her social media profile, she joked that she is proud of her "son" and his new flick.

She took to X and wrote, "Watching #dunki and it's interval and people are stopping by and meeting me as #jawan ki mummy ! Yes yes I'm proud of my son and his new film"

Talking about 'Dunki', it is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee.

After 'Jawan' was released in theatres Ridhi Dogra wrote a lengthy note on her Instagram handle, expressing her gratitude to the makers for giving her this "golden opportunity". In the note, she also opened up about how she was uncertain about playing an older character to SRK.

She wrote, "THIS FILM IS A BLOCKBUSTER ! Is what I said every time I was on the sets of Jawan. You all are celebrating the film as a festival which makes me want to celebrate too with this loooong post. #towhomsoeveritmayconcern. I'm grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my bit in the film. It gives courage to an artist to keep taking risks and I thank you for that deeply. I am a feeling's person. And I was feeling A LOT. As a person. As an actor. As a fan. All jumbled up. As an actor, I thought 'Wow, it's an Atlee film and I'm playing Old and that too to Shah Rukh! AM I MAD?!' And I decided to do it. For the Kick of it. To get uncomfortable. To stay Mad."

She also shared how it's been like a rollercoaster ride for her to be a part of multiple projects, all at once.

"In between schedules for Asur/Badtameez Dil/Pitchers/Lakadbagha - Conducive spaces for me to showcase my characters comfortably... Jawan was a Test and a GOLDEN opportunity. As a person, I was on an emotional roller coaster and a mess to say the least. Being mostly alone during shoots didn't help. But as a student of Cinema, it was a Dream Come True. I got to Observe and Learn and Soak it all in. Every time I was on set I was Like a kid in a candy story. In Cinema History !!! No where else I'd rather be."

Ridhi called SRK her "favourite co-star."

"Lastly, As a Fan ! Well. I was speechless or dumbfounded. And the old age prosthetics didn't help my swag AT ALL. But to see Shah Rukh on set. His dedication. His patience. His focus. His commitment to the larger picture was just such a Privilege. I know i got a Lifelong answer to 'who's your favorite costar' !!!The entire crew and all the teams have so passionately and selflessly worked on it. I can't begin the tales of it. But your tales of celebration is what they worked for and they must be smiling away now. It was insane lots of hard work and years of commitment. Your joy is our joy. Thank you. Here's to the Magic of Cinema. Here's to @atlee47 Here's to @iamsrk & Here's to All of you," she concluded, revealing phones were not allowed on sets of Jawan.

"P.s. No phones were allowed on set," Ridhi mentioned.

Ridhi also dropped a video, showing some BTS moments from her vanity. 'Jawan', which also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, hit the theatres on September 7.

