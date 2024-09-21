Ridley Scott eyes third trip to ancient Rome with 'Gladiator 3' on the cards

Washington [US], September 21 : Filmmaker Ridley Scott has announced plans for a third instalment in the 'Gladiator' franchise, even before the release of the highly anticipated 'Gladiator II,' which is set to hit theatres on November 22.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 86-year-old filmmaker, revealed, "I'd rather get on into Gladiator III. There's already an idea," indicating that the creative wheels are already in motion for the next chapter.

Scott's vision for 'Gladiator 3' draws inspiration from the iconic storytelling of 'The Godfather Part II'.

He expressed interest in exploring themes similar to those in the classic film, showcasing his intention to delve deeper into character development and narrative complexity.

The news of a potential sequel first surfaced after the French publication 'Premiere' shared similar insights from Scott, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As anticipation builds for 'Gladiator II,' which arrives two decades after the original film that garnered five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, Scott's excitement for the future of the franchise is palpable.

'Gladiator II' features a star-studded cast, including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Connie Nielsen.

Scott is also working on a Bee Gees biopic at Paramount, with production expected to begin next year in London and Miami, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Roland Emmerich has announced that his upcoming gladiator-themed TV series, 'Those About to Die,' will also take cues from 'The Godfather Part II', specifically its use of flashbacks.

While both projects reference the same source materialDaniel P. Mannix's novelthey will approach their narratives in distinct ways.

As for 'Gladiator II,' Scott is optimistic, asserting that it could be "even more extraordinary than the first."

This confidence was similar during his April appearance at CinemaCon, where he shared the film's initial footage.

