Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal collaborate for 'The Dog Stars'

Washington [US], November 9 : Filmmaker Ridley Scott and actor Paul Mescal are all set to collaborate for 'The Dog Stars' thriller after working together on 'Gladiator II', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mescal is in talks to star in Scott's next film. The shooting is about to start in 2025.

The Dog Stars will have Scott working with Steve Asbell and 20th Century Studios.

The project, based on Peter Heller's 2012 Apocalyptic thriller, which Mark L Smith is adapting, takes place in near future after an unknown disease decimates American society.

"However, a civilian pilot lives a lonely life on an abandoned Colorado airbase with his dog and a tough ex-marine, according to a synopsis from the producers. The two men, though mismatched, depend on each other to fend off roaming invaders. And when a random transmission beams through the radio of the pilot's 1956 Cessna, the hope of a better life opens up and the pilot follows its static-broken trail," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith, Cliff Roberts, and Scott Free are producing 'The Dog Stars', which follows Scott's 'Gladiator' sequel.

Mescal plays Lucius Verus II in Gladiator II, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's ruler Commodus from the first film.

Lucius returns to Rome after being thrown into slavery to fight not as a ruler, but as a gladiator seeking vengeance and power, and attempts to restore the grandeur of Rome to its people, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

