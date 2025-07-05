Ridley Scott production house eyes for more series adaptions of his films after 'Alien: Earth'

Monte Carlo [Monaco], July 5 : Director Ridley Scott's production house 'Scott Free Productions' is looking forward to more series adaptations of the iconic movies of Ridley Scott, following in the footsteps of 'Alien: Earth' and 'Blade Runner 2099', reported Variety.

While speaking to Variety at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, David W Zucker, Chief Creative Officer at Scott Free, highlights that the upcoming 'Alien: Earth' and 'Blade Runner 2099' are the first series adaptations of the Scott brothers' films under his leadership.

Zucker admitted that the production house is looking at a different number of Ridley and Tony Scott films for the series adaptations.

"We are looking at a number of different [Ridley and Tony Scott movie titles] right now, and the point of entry is really: 'What is its reason to be?' because while it's certainly [the case that] IP is ruling the day, and those titles all have different potential values and degrees of familiarity, it still comes down to what's the foundational premise and concept for a piece that really merits it being brought forward now. And so that kind of development in some ways is the same as original development. It gives you some source from which to build, potentially, but how much of that proves applicable remains to be seen," said Zucker as quoted by Variety.

The Scot Free Productions studio CCO further revealed that they will get a better idea of more of Scott's series adaptations by the "end of summer".

"But there are a few of them that we're exploring now that I think could have some great potential. By the end of summer, I think we'll know if we have some traction going forward with them," said Zucker as quoted by Variety.

As for the upcoming series 'Aliens: Earth' and 'Blade Runner 2099', the makers feel that both movies were "pretty unapproachable" at first, as they are considered to be the iconic movies in the Scott brothers' diverse filmography.

"I think those two titles in particular, 'Alien' and 'Blade Runner,' were pretty unapproachable for most of the time that I've been [at Scott Free], both because of their ambition and what that would require financially, as well as, frankly, coming up with a concept and hopefully a creator who conceptually was up to that task. And I mean, personally, I find those two titles extremely intimidating ... touching any piece of that kind of iconic status," said Zucker as quoted by Variety.

'Alien: Earth' is an upcoming American science fiction horror television series created by Noah Hawley, based on the Alien franchise.

It serves as a prequel and is set two years before the events of the 1979 film Alien. It stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis and Adarsh Gourav.

'Alien: Earth' is set to premiere on August 12, 2025.

"Blade Runner 2099," meanwhile, was mostly shot at Barrandov Studio in Prague, as well as various locations in and around the city and in Barcelona. The show is now in post-production, as reported by Variety.

