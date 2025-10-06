Ridley Scott says Hollywood is drowning in mediocrity

Los Angeles, Oct 6 Filmmaker Ridley Scott, who is known for his futuristic and science fiction films, is getting brutally honest about the standards being practised in the world’s most sophisticated film industry.

The actor didn’t hold back his thoughts about the state of the film industry, reports ‘Variety’.

He told the audience during a talk at the British Film Institute that most modern movies are “s***”.

“The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally, millions. Not thousands, millions, and most of it is s***”, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker said in conversation with his son Luke Scott, as per Metro.

“I think a lot of films today are saved and made more expensive by digital effects, because what they haven’t got is a great thing on paper first”, he continued. “Get it on paper”.

As per ‘Variety’, later on in the discussion, the ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Alien’ director was asked if he has a “comfort film” he likes to revisit.

“Well, actually, right now, I’m finding mediocrity, we’re drowning in mediocrity”, he replied. “And so what I do, it’s a horrible thing, but I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age”.

The director added that he rewatched his 2001 war film ‘Black Hawk Down’ recently and thought, “How in the hell did I manage to do that?” Of movies made by other people, Scott said, “I think occasionally a good one will happen, (and) it’s like a relief that there’s somebody out there who’s doing a good movie”.

Fortunately for Scott and his fans, the director, who released ‘Gladiator II’ starring Paul Mescal last year, said retirement for him would be “impossible”.

He confirmed that he has completed production on his next project, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi film ‘The Dog Stars’ with Jacob Elordi, and has started writing a third ‘Gladiator’.

“He’s around and he technically is the Emperor of Rome” Scott said of Paul Mescal’s character.

“And so I have a footprint about what I think it should be. I’m not going to tell you in case you steal it”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor