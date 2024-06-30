Rihanna, A$AP Rocky showcase playful side in fun Instagram video

Washington [US], June 30 : Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, known for their musical prowess and now as parents, recently delighted fans with a new hilarious video on Instagram, shared by the singer.

The couple, who are parents to RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 10 months, exhibited their fun-loving side in the video shared on Instagram.

Rihanna, 36, donned large red sunglasses and energetically danced while playfully rapping along to 'TGIF' by GloRilla.

Meanwhile, Rocky, 35, looked on with a mock disapproving expression, hands on his hips.

Rather than dampening her spirits, Rocky's playful reaction seemed to fuel Rihanna's enthusiasm further.

In the video, she intensified her dance moves, swinging her jacket around before tossing it towards the camera.

As Rihanna laughed off-camera, Rocky humorously declared, "I'm too old for this," and walked off, adding a humorous touch to the playful moment.

"Happy Friday," Rihanna captioned the video, which garnered appreciation from their friends and fans.

Celebrities like Keke Palmer and Willow Smith expressed their enjoyment, with Smith declaring the couple as "the most iconic."

This adorable interaction follows closely on the heels of Rocky and Rihanna making headlines for their stylish appearance at the Paris Fashion Week show of A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on June 21, as per People magazine.

Rihanna sported a chic white dress paired with a fur-trimmed bomber jacket and the same vibrant red sunglasses seen in the video.

During the fashion event, Rocky, complementing Rihanna's style in a black bomber jacket and oversized sunglasses, announced the release date of his upcoming album, 'Don't Be Dumb,' set for August 30, as per People magazine.

The couple confirmed their romantic relationship in November 2020 after years of friendship and collaboration.

"They have always had a solid friendship and the romance just enhanced that," a music management source told People magazine.

