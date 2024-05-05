Rihanna debuts stunning pink hair ahead of Met Gala appearance

Washington [US], May 5 : Music sensation Rihanna turned heads over the weekend as she stepped out in support of her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, at his A$AP Rocky X Puma pop-up shop in Miami.

The 36-year-old songstress made a bold statement with her latest hairstyle, debuting striking bubblegum pink tresses that perfectly complemented her vibrant personality.

Captured in photos from the event that are doing rounds on the internet, Rihanna exuded elegance in a black satin dress paired with a matching corset, all while posing inside a classic red vintage car.

Accessorizing her look with a large diamond 'A' necklace and a dazzling silver diamond ring, she completed the ensemble with stylish pink tennis shoes. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, sporting a motor-inspired shirt and jean shorts, showcased his fashion flair with grey and neon green shoes.

This wasn't the first sighting of Rihanna's eye-catching hair transformation. Earlier in the week, she was spotted in New York City donning her long bright pink locks while rocking a casual ensemble of a black hoodie, sweatpants, and a leather jacket, once again accessorized with pink shoes, reported People magazine.

Speculation is rife that Rihanna's new hairdo might offer a sneak peek into her highly anticipated 2024 Met Gala look.

In an interview obtained by People magazine, during the launch of her Fenty Beauty Soft'lit Foundation in Los Angeles, Rihanna hinted at keeping her attire "real simple" for this year's gala, teasing two chosen gowns described as "Very simple-ish" compared to her past extravagant outfits.

As the Met Gala approaches, anticipation builds around the event's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' with a dress code inspired by J.G. Ballard's 'The Garden of Time.'

The Costume Institute exhibit promises a captivating display of approximately 250 items spanning over 400 years of fashion history.

The star-studded affair will be co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

While it marks Hemsworth's debut at the Met Gala, it will be Bad Bunny's third appearance, joining seasoned pros Lopez and Zendaya in what is sure to be a night of unforgettable fashion moments.

This year's Met Gala is scheduled to be held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

