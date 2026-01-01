Rihanna hints she is ready for fourth baby with A$AP Rocky just months after giving birth

Washington DC [US], January 14 : Rihanna seems to bring more good news for fans, hinting that she is ready for a fourth baby with A$AP Rocky, just months after the pop star gave birth to their daughter, Rocki, as reported by Page Six.

Recently, 'Love Island' alum Montana Brown took to Instagram to share a video of herself pondering whether to have another child.

"Deciding to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026," the reality star, who shares two children with her fiance, professional rugby player Mark O'Connor, wrote atop the clip.

"Decisions decisions.... #motherhood #parenthood #relatable," Brown, 30, captioned the post.

Rihanna, who shares kids RZA (3 months), Riot (2 months), and Rocki (4 months), with Rocky, has similar thoughts.

"Wait! So I'm not crazy then? Bet!", the "Umbrella" singer commented on Brown's post, according to Page Six.

Fans reacted to the mom of three's remark with mixed reactions about her expanding her family while putting music on the back burner.

"@badgalriri need to be pregnant with an album sis," commented one user.

Last September, singer Rihanna welcomed her third child, a baby girl with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky. The 'Diamonds' singer took to her Instagram handle and announced that her daughter was born on September 13, 2025, further revealing the little one's name.

In what appeared to be an adorable nod to A$AP Rocky, the couple named their daughter 'Rocki Irish Mayers'. The rapper's real name is Rakim Mayers, who later took the stage name of Rocky.

Rihanna and the fashion designer, born Rakim Mayers, also welcomed sons RZA and Riot in 2022 and 2023, respectively, according to Page Six.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor