Rihanna makes comeback to Met Gala, debuts baby bump

New York [US], May 6 : Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together, and the mumma-to-be has officially revealed the news on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet!

The couple, who have been iconic figures at the Met Gala, showcased their impeccable style as they arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Rihanna, 37, debuted her baby bump in a stunning grey corset with a black floor-length skirt and cropped black jacket, topped with a black hat.

A$AP Rocky, 36, co-chair of the event, wore a custom all-black AWGE look.

Their outfits adhered to the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which explores the concept of Black dandyism and style.

The 2025 Met Gala, co-chaired by A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, among others, will fundraise for The Costume Institute and spotlight its spring 2025 exhibition.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been frequent attendees at the Met Gala, with Rihanna making over a dozen appearances since 2009.

Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala organiser, has praised the couple's influence on fashion and said, "They're very talented, they're very brilliant... they have an enormous amount of style," as quoted by People magazine.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's past Met Gala looks have become iconic, including their 2021 appearance in a massive multicoloured quilt and a gigantic sculptural coat dress.

