Rihanna takes the lead as Smurfette in ‘The Smurfs’ trailer

Mumbai, Feb 6 Paramount Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for the much-awaited animated movie "The Smurfs."

Directed by Chris Miller, known for his work on Shrek, the film introduces a vibrant musical spin to the classic franchise. Heading the cast is global icon Rihanna, who also serves as one of the movie’s producers. The pop sensation is playing iconic little blue gal Smurfette in the upcoming "The Smurfs" movie, written by Pam Brady and produced by A Ty Ty and Jay Brown Production.

The star-studded cast is headlined by Rihanna, who voices Smurfette. She is joined by an incredible ensemble, featuring James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, as well as Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

The trailer shows Smurfette and her Smurf friends embark on a daring mission into the human world to rescue Papa Smurf from the evil Gargamel and his mysterious new ally, Razamel. This fresh installment reimagines the beloved Smurfs universe while honoring the legacy of the original Belgian comic series and past films. The animation seamlessly combines 2D and 3D elements, giving the film a unique, modern visual style. The trailer also features Rihanna's rendition of Heaven is a Place on Earth, hinting at the film’s musical direction, with Cardi B also contributing to the soundtrack.

The story of Smurfs follows when Papa Smurf (voiced by John Goodman) is unexpectedly captured by the sinister wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) takes the lead in a daring mission into the human world to rescue him. Along the way, the Smurfs form new alliances and uncover the truths that will shape their destinies, all while striving to prevent the universe from descending into chaos.

The Smurfs is slated to hit theaters on July 18, 2025, in English and Hindi.

