Rihanna to Perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash; Practice Video Goes Viral(Watch)

The pre-wedding celebration of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant has captured the nation's attention. A distinguished gathering of veterans and prominent figures, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have gathered in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the event. Notably, Amrita Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was also present. Furthermore, international popstar Rihanna made an appearance in Jamnagar, having previously shown support for farmers during their protests.

Amidst massive farmer protests against the central government's agricultural laws near Delhi, concerns were raised about potential benefits to the corporate and industrial sectors. While farmers stood firm, the government maintained its stance. Rihanna's tweet supporting the farmers garnered global attention. Now, she has been invited to perform at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities, with rumors suggesting she will sing. Mukesh Ambani's humbleness at the event, despite being the world's wealthiest individual, was highlighted as he personally greeted guests and served food. The Ambani family extended dinner invitations to 51,000 villagers, with family members seen actively serving food to the guests in the dining line.

Many individuals are arriving in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from March 1 to March 3. Numerous guests, both domestic and international, are expected to grace this occasion. Prominent figures like Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook, Bill Gates from Microsoft, and Sundar Pichai from Google are set to attend the event. The ceremony is scheduled to span three days, from March 1 to 3.

Two years back, Rihana was brand ambassador of so-called farmers when they were protesting against Relaiance/Ambanis and Now the same Rihanna is going to dance at Ambani’s son’s wedding, when the phase-2 of drama is going on😎😀pic.twitter.com/gtG6tezMka — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 29, 2024

What did Rihanna tweet?

Rihanna took to Twitter to share news about the internet shutdown due to farmers' protests. In her caption, she questioned why this was not being discussed. #FarmersProtest. Following her tweet, global attention was drawn to the farmers' movement. Indian cricketers and celebrities also tweeted, highlighting India's ability to address unity issues. The hashtag India Together was also widely used.