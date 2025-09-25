Rihanna welcomes 3rd child with A$AP Rocky

Los Angeles, Sep 25 Singer-songwriter Rihanna has embraced motherhood again. The singer is now a mother to her 3rd child.

The ‘Love On The Brain’ singer, 37, welcomed her third baby, Rocki Irish Mayers, with rapper A$AP Rocky, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting the first few photos of her little one. The baby was born on September 13, 2025. But the news of the baby’s birth was shared by Rihanna on her Instagram on Thursday.

As per ‘People’, in the photo, Rihanna could be seen holding baby Rocki, who was wearing a pink onesie. She also included a photo of her baby's little pink gloves, which had ribbons lacing them up the top.

On May 5, the couple, who have been together since 2020, revealed that they were expecting baby No. 3. Rihanna debuted her baby bump while walking around New York City, and the Long. Live. A$AP artist, 36, confirmed the happy news on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. The pair are already parents to two sons, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Though Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren't actively planning to start a family when they became pregnant with their first child, the ‘Work’ singer did tell Vogue that the two were "certainly not planning against it" either.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f*** says it has to be that way”, she told the outlet in April 2022. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom”.

Following the couple's big pregnancy reveal at the 2025 Met Gala, an exclusive source shared with ‘People’ that the couple are "thrilled to be growing their family”.

The insider also explained why the couple wanted to have their children close together in age. The source told ‘People’, "Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling”.

“They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond. They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time”, the source added.

