Riley Keough joins cast of Spanish director's English debut directorial 'Out Of This World'

Washington DC [US], May 16 : 'The Good Doctor' actress Riley Keough has joined the cast of the 'Out of This World' film directed by Albert Serra. The Spanish director is known for her movie 'Pacifiction,' which competes at Cannes, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, Keough will star opposite F. Murray Abraham and Liza Yankovskaia.

Serra's English-language film debut, "Out of This World", follows an American delegation travelling to Russia in the midst of the Ukrainian war to try to find a solution to an economic dispute.

As per Variety, the project explores the decades-long rivalry between Russia and the U.S. While it will mainly shoot in English, it will also include some Russian dialogue.

Actress Kristen Stewart was previously attached to the film, reported Variety.

Riley Keough will also be seen in the Cannes prize-winner Kantermir Balagov's English-language directorial debut, Butterfly Jam, reported Deadline.

The details of the characters are still not revealed by the makers.

According to Deadline, the movie is set against the backdrop of New Jersey's Circassian community, and it revolves around a teenager whose father and aunt run a struggling diner specialising in Circassian cuisine.

When he's not helping out in the restaurant, the boy is training to become a professional wrestler.

But after one of his father's misguided schemes goes wrong, he is forced to take on board his father's failings as he finds himself confronted with a violence that will force him to grow up faster than he would like, reported Deadline.

