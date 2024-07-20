Rinku Ghosh says 'our parents don’t want luxuries, but our time, compassion'

Mumbai, July 20 Actress Rinku Ghosh, who is currently seen in 'Anokha Bandhan', believes that parents are next to God and should be given utmost importance in one’s life.

A week ahead of National Parents Day, which is observed on July 28, Rinku said, “How can one day be enough for parents? In India, parents should still hold the most superior position in a family.”

The day is observed as a mark of appreciation for the commitment of parents towards their children.

Speaking about the same, Rinku, who has featured in Hindi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri projects, shared: “Of course, there are some idiots who leave their parents alone in old-age homes, or sometimes even worse, just leave them on the roads. Our parents don’t want any luxuries from us; they just want a little time and compassion.”

Emphasising the care and compassion that elderly parents need, she stressed that today's generation lacks these qualities.

“They forget the basics; they think it’s cool to talk in slang and behave disrespectfully. Today’s parents also need to teach their children how to be respectful and compassionate,” she said.

Rinku’s mother has always been her best friend, and the actress shared that she never sought friendship outside, as her parents were her friends.

“At the same time, we (my sister and I) were scolded if we ever crossed the line or were disrespectful towards them or any elder,” she added.

The show 'Anokha Bandhan' airs on Dangal TV.

On the professional front, Rinku made her film debut in the 2000 Bengali movie 'Jai Maa Durga', opposite Deboshree Roy, Arun Govil, and Abhishek Chatterjee.

She made her Telugu debut in 2001 with 'Raave Na Chaliya', alongside Sai Kiran.

Rinku made her TV debut in 2007 with 'Durgesh Nandinii', in which she played the lead role. She has also been part of shows like 'Mohe Rang De', 'Ek Safar Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha', 'Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal', 'BIG Memsaab', and 'Junooniyatt'.

