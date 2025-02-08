Rio Raj’s character in Natty-starrer Niram Marum Ulagil disclosed!

Chennai, Feb 8 The makers of director J B Britto’s Niram Marum Ulagil, featuring actors Bharathirajaa, Natty, Sandy and Rio Raj in the lead, have now revealed the look and name of the character that Rio Raj plays in the film.

Continuing with the process of revealing the characters and their looks in the film, the unit on Saturday disclosed the look and name of the character, actor Rio Raj plays in the film. Rio Raj plays Athiyan while actor R J Vigneshkanth plays Bala.

The team has so far revealed the looks and character names of Suresh Menon, who plays Lal Bhai, Aadukalam Naren, who plays Das, Rishikanth, who plays Kannan, Kaaya Arivumani, who plays Malar, Yogi Babu, who plays Na Muthukumar, Natty, who plays Abdul Malik, Viji Chandrasekhar, who plays Viji and Kaniha, who plays Fathima in the film.

In January, the unit had released a video to announce the completion of the film’s shooting. Sources close to the unit say that the film will have four stories, each portraying a different life and one common point connecting all the four stories. The commercial entertainer will look to stress on the significance of relationships in one’s life, says a source and adds that the film has been shot in four places – Mumbai, Velankanni, Chennai and Tiruthani.

Apart from veteran director Bharthirajaa, ace cinematographer and actor Natty, dance choreographer and actor Sandy and actor Rio Raj, the film will also feature a host of actors including Yogi Babu, Vigneshkanth, Rishikanth, Aegan, Kaniha, Vadivukarasi, Aadukalam Naren, Mime Gopi, Suresh Chakravarthy and Suresh Menon among others.

Produced by L Catherine Shoba and Lenin, the film has music by Dev Prakash Regan and cinematography by Mallika Arjun, Manikanda Raja.

Editing for the film is by Tamil Arasan while art direction has been taken care of by SJ Ram, Dinesh and Subeandar. The film has three lyricists and three costume designers. While A.S Dawood, Acksharah Balakrishnan, Arjun Rajkumar have penned the lyrics for the songs in the film, Sridevi Gopalakrishnan, Jeeva Karunya and Rebecca have designed the costumes. Interestingly, the film has been co-directed by Melbert, Boopathi Raja and Poo Sivaprakasham.

