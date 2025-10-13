Risabh Shetty shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' climax with swollen leg, shares unseen pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : As 'Kantara: Chapter 1' continues to roar in theaters, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty shared a powerful behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film's making, giving fans an idea of the dedication and pain that went into its stunning climax sequence.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Shetty posted a series of pictures from the set, revealing that he shot the film's high-octane finale while struggling with a "swollen leg" and "an exhausted body."

In his post, the actor-director recalled how difficult the shoot was and how he pushed through it despite the physical pain. Shetty also added that today, millions of people are admiring the same scene he filmed under extreme exhaustion, calling it possible only through "the blessings of the divine energy we believe in."

"Time for climax shooting... swollen leg, body rested. Today, crores of people have seen it and liked it. It is only possible with the blessings of the powers we believe in. Thanks to all of you who watched the movie and expressed your opinions," he posted.

"This was during the climax shoot: a swollen leg, an exhausted body... but today, the climax has become something millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in," Risabh posted.

"Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us," wrote Shetty.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule. The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, the film continues its strong theatrical run and has been released in multiple languages.

