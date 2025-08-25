‘Rise & Fall’ trailer packs a punch with dramatic contest between the ‘Rulers’ and ‘Workers’

Mumbai, Aug 25 The trailer of the upcoming streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’ was unveiled on Monday. The video asset sets the tone for the brutal divide between two starkly opposite worlds in the show, the Rulers and the Workers.

The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. Between broken trust, shifting alliances, and shocking revelations, the real drama begins when those below rise and those above fall.

The show draws from an internationally celebrated concept and gives it an Indian flavour. It is hosted by Ashneer Grover, who is known for his unfiltered opinions and sharp insights.

Talking about the show, Ashneer Grover said, “‘Rise & Fall’ is amongst the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide. Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have nots brings a never experienced before dimension to reality shows in India. What excites me the most is the show's unpredictability, where power flips in seconds and no one can guess who’ll be on top tomorrow. The clashes, the hustle, and the drama make it unmissable. Hosting this show is like sitting front row to the biggest power game India has ever seen, and trust me, viewers are not ready for what’s coming”.

The contestants of the show will share the same space for 42 days. It features 16 celebrities from different walks of life including Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media.

Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait and Kiku Sharda balance humour with grit as they brave the show and its challenges. They join twelve other celebrity players from a mix of different industries.

Arjun Bijlani shared, “I’ve hosted, I’ve acted, but nothing prepares you for a show like this. It is a completely new ballgame. Rise & Fall is raw and real, there’s no hiding behind a character. Every choice you make can push you to the penthouse or drop you to the basement. That unpredictability is what is what hooked me”.

Dhanashree Verma shared that the contrast between the Rulers and Workers is very striking. As someone who’s built her journey step by step, she connected instantly with the hustler spirit.

Kiku Sharda said, “People usually see me making them laugh, but here, laughter comes with strategy, survival, and sometimes even tears. Rise & Fall is tough. You have to outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let’s see if I survive here without losing my humour. I’d count that as a win”.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall has been licensed through All3Media International and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK. The show is set to drop on September 6, 2025 on Amazon MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor