Rishaab Chauhan: 'Saiyaan' is antidote to toxic female objectification in music videos

Mumbai, March 24 Actor Rishaab Chauhan, whose recent song 'Saiyaan' co-starring Chitrangda Singh has been receiving positive response, feels that the song provides an antidote to female objectification in as it conveys feminine sexual interest in men.

Elaborating on the same, he said, "My character in the song is a one-of-a-kind experience. We've all seen how guys who objectify women are a staple of popular music genres ranging from hip-hop to country to rock and pop. Songs that turn the tables on males and convey feminine sexual interest in them can be refreshing antidotes to the toxic levels of testosterone in this environment."

"They can also be magnificent, defiant, liberating, and even therapeutic. In terms of the song itself, it's wonderful for grooving to, and I love the Arabic touch it has. I just hope for the audience to enjoy the song and send lots of love", he added.

'Saiyaan' sung by Asees Kaur, composed by Raees, Zain - Sam with lyrics by Raees and Vikki Nagar, has been directed by Sam Khan and is available to stream on Hitz Music YouTube channel.

