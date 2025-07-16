Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Goes International With Sitar For Mental Health! Announces European and North American Tour

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is going global with the Sitar For Mental Heath Tour. Recently, the young sitarist announced a European and North American Tour 2025, kickstarting from 14th September in New York and concluding on 12th November in Toronto. The first show will be held on 14th September at NMACC India Weekend in New York, making it a part of NMACC's Grand Cultural Event, slated to be for three days. The event will also see performances of Bollywood singers Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal.

Meanwhile, Rishab's Tour will be followed by a second show on 1st October at The Royal Festival Hall in London, third show on 5th October at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, fourth show on 7th October at Alhambra Theatre in Paris and concluding with its last show on 12th November at Meridian Hall in Toronto.

Known globally for his emotionally rich fusion of traditional Indian music with contemporary influences, Rishab is bringing together audiences across all age groups under one roof of the neoclassical music movement. With this upcoming tour, the sitarist is not only expanding the appeal of Sound of New India through traditional ragas, but is also taking another step in his journey to heal through sound, all while indulging his audiences in meditation, breath work and community talk. He is expected to recreate the magic of his tracks, including the latest one, The Burning Ghat, Tandavam, Chanakya, the viral renditions of Game of Thrones and Harry Potter themes, his originals as well as contemporary & Bollywood fusion.