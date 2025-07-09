Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s 'The Burning Ghat' Receives a Star-Studded Shoutout From Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Tamannaah Bhatia

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma unveiled his latest instrumental track ‘The Burning Ghat’, which pays a tribute to the eternal flame of Manikarnika Ghat. Shot on the banks of Varanasi, Rishab Sharma advocates for mental healing yet again, bringing peace and joy to his audience spanning all age groups. In addition to his dedicated listeners, the recently released instrumental track connected with several celebrities, who gave a heartfelt shoutout to Rishab on their respective social media handles.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga shared the video on her Instagram stories, cheering for Rishab’s latest creation. Joining her is Karan Johar, who shared the video and wrote, “So lovely,” accompanied by a string of red hearts. Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta chimed in by sharing the video on his socials. He tagged Rishab on his post and simply applauded his work. Tamannaah Bhatia joined in and gave a shoutout to Rishab by expressing glee. Joining them all is Shikhar Pahariya, who shared the video and wrote, “Too good Bhai”, accompanied with a red heart. Within a span of 72 hours, Rishab Sharma's 'The Burning Ghat' has achieved a significant milestone of crossing a whopping one million views on YouTube.

Globally renowned for his emotionally rich fusion of traditional Indian music with modern elements, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is one of the youngest sitarists who emphasizes over mental healing through music. In addition to the new-age music, his original compositions include Chanakya, Tandavam and others, which blend together classic Indian roots with the need to push creative boundaries. The Burning Ghat comes five months after the thunderous Tandavam and also becomes his first instrumental track after the success of Sitar For Mental Health India Tour.

Rishab Sharma’s growing influence has cemented him at the forefront of India's neo-classical music movement. He is not only seeing traditional music through a contemporary lens, but is throwing light on the sound of new India!