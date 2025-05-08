Rishab Shetty Begins Final Schedule of Kantara 2 Following Junior Artiste’s Death

Kantara, released in 2022, created a nationwide storm. Bringing a story from the heartlands of India, the film emerged as the biggest sleeper hit. This has laid a strong foundation for Kantara: Chapter 1, with audiences eagerly waiting for its release. While the poster has kept the audience hooked, the film is one of the most ambitious Indian projects in the making. Amidst peak anticipation for Kantara: Chapter 1, the film has now entered its final shooting schedule.The last schedule of Kantara: Chapter 1 started today. The shooting location is about 20 km from Kundapur. This is one of the most ambitious Indian films, and it has finally entered its final leg of shooting. More updates will be released soon.Hombale Films left no stone unturned in taking the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece forward. They have been shooting the film as one of the biggest films ever made. Kantara makers curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter-1 which was crafted by national and international specialists. They hired over 500 skilled fighters for the sequence curating a never seen before fight sequence with action choreography that is at par if not better than the best of the best. This power-packed sequence featured 3000 people, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian Cinema.A sequence of this size required extreme prep. and so actor-director Rishab Shetty underwent a 3- month long and extensive training where he mastered the art of horse riding, Kalaripayattu and sword fighting. Rishab poured in his entire blood, sweat and efforts in doing justice to the magnanimous war sequence.

To shoot this massive sequence the makers identified a very unusual real location in the mountains of Karnataka. Hombale films had shot this sequence in an entire town spanning 25 acres situated on the terrains of the state for around 45 - 50 days. With its gripping narrative, breathtaking visuals, and heartfelt performances, Kantara connected with audiences far beyond Indian borders. Its authentic portrayal of local traditions and storytelling brilliance made it a sleeper hit, establishing a global fanbase for the franchise. In fact, with Kantara: Chapter 1, the scale is expected to reach the next level, promising audiences an even more gripping cinematic experience. Now, Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to release on 2nd October 2025.

Just a couple of days ago, MF Kapil, an aspiring talent from Kerala, drowned in the Kollur Souparnika River when he went for a swim during a break from work on the sets of the film. Local authorities, along with the fire department, launched an immediate search and rescue operation. Sadly, Kapil’s body was recovered from the river later that evening.The team had to endure several hurdles during filming. Earlier, a bus transporting junior artistes overturned in Kollur. However, no injuries were reported. Additionally, a massive set constructed at high cost was destroyed due to unexpected wind and rain. The crew also came under scrutiny from the forest department for allegedly disturbing the natural habitat during filming.