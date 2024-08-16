Rishab Shetty dedicates national award to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru, Aug 16 Rishab Shetty, who shot to fame with pan India super hit movie “Kantara” and was honoured with the best actor award in the 70th National Film Awards, said on Friday that he will dedicate his award to Late Kannada film industry superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, divine and Daiva Nartakas (dancers dedicated to god’s service).

Speaking at a press conference following the announcement in Bengaluru, Rishab Shetty expressed his joy and stated that he dedicates the award to Puneeth Rajkumar, the divine, and the dancers.

"From the beginning, I have been saying that I dedicate this award to Puneeth Rajkumar, the people of Kannada, and the dancers. I also want to thank the team of the film 'Kantara' from Hombale Films. Hombale Productions has received four awards," said Rishab.

“I was watching the announcement and I was thrilled when the award was announced. The Kannada film industry is growing to a larger scale and that is why this award has come today. I want to thank all the members of the film team. The DOP who worked on the film and my wife Pragnya Shetty, who was the costume designer, were crucial to this success.

“The music by Ajaneesh Loknath was also very important. I thank all the actors and technical crew of the film, and the production house Hombale Films,” Rishab Shetty stated.

"When people like the film, our responsibility increases. When an award comes, the responsibility increases even more. When I received the award, my wife Pragnya was the first to wish me and she was very happy. KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame Yash sir also called to congratulate me. Everyone conveyed that when my daughter came, she was like the goddess Lakshmi. Now, with the festival of Varamahalakshmi, the joy is doubled," he said.

