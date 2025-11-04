Rishab Shetty Honoured with Karnataka State Film Awards for ‘Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shale, Kasaragodu’

Rishab Shetty, now celebrated as one of Pan India’s biggest Actor, Writer, Superstars, basking in the phenomenal success of Kantara Chapter 1, has added another feather to his illustrious cap. His acclaimed directorial Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai has been felicitated at the 2018 Karnataka State Film Awards, winning Best Director and Best Entertaining Film a moment of pride for Kannada cinema and a reflection of Rishab’s deep-rooted storytelling brilliance.

Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shale, Kasaragodu remains one of his most heartwarming creations, narrating the tale of a government school in a border town that becomes a symbol of linguistic pride and unity.

The film, loved for its emotional core and engaging humour, struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. With its universal message and nostalgic simplicity, Rishab showcased his gift of blending social relevance with powerful entertainment a trait that continues to define his cinema.

Winning both Best Director and Best Entertaining Film reaffirms Rishab Shetty’s unmatched creative vision and his contribution to elevating Kannada cinema on a national level. His journey from Kirik Party to Kantara and this State Award honour stands as a testimony to his evolution into a performer and filmmaker who brought a cultural phenomenon to Indian cinema. With his cinematic craft and deep connect to his roots, Rishab Shetty continues to represent the pride of Karnataka and the spirit of Indian storytelling on the global map.