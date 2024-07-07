Rishab Shetty receives special birthday wish from his wife Pragathi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : As 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty turned a year older today, his wife Pragathi Shetty wished him in a special way.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video and called him the "pillar" of her life. Pragathi wrote, "Happy Birthday to the pillar of my life. I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who truly know you. Your strength, wisdom, and love inspire all of us every day. I am grateful to God every day for us being together. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the happiness in the world."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab is currently focussing on the prequel of Hombale Films 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.The makers in November 2023 unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film. The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which 'Kantara Chapter 1' will be released.

In the posters, Rishab looked away from the camera, striking a pose in a dhoti and holding a trishul and axe in his hands. Kantara, which Rishab both directed and acted in, saw him in a dual role as Shiva and his father, a Daiva Kola performer.

The film tells the coming-of-age story of a man who is possessed by Guliga Deva and Panjuluri Deva to rid the village of evil. The film ends with Shiva disappearing into the forest to meet his father's spirit, who had also disappeared similarly.

Reportedly, a massive set has been built with the help of 600 carpenters from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and stunt masters for one of the schedules of 'Kantara Chapter 1'.

The film is thought to have taken place between 300 and 401 AD, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka's modern-day Uttar Kannada area. The makers have not disclosed further information about the upcoming mythological thriller.

