Rishab Shetty receives special birthday wish from wife Pragathi

Mumbai, July 7 Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty is celebrating his birthday on Sunday.

On the special occasion, his wife Pragathi Shetty shared heartfelt wishes for the ‘Kantara’ actor.

Pragathi took to her Instagram on Sunday and posted a special video celebrating Rishab's journey as an actor and director.

From being an actor, director, friend, father, and husband who has paved his way through hard work and love, Rishab received a touching gift from his wife.

In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Birthday to the pillar of my life. I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who truly know you. Your strength, wisdom, and love inspire all of us every day. I am grateful to God every day for us being together.”

“Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the happiness in the world. Happy birthday wishes @rishabshettyofficial. Love you #HappyBirthdayRishabShetty #HBDrishabShetty,” she added.

‘Kantara’ stands as one of the highest-grossing Kannada movies of all time.

The film was initially released in Kannada, but its massive box office success in Karnataka led to a nationwide release. The film garnered widespread acclaim and received the Silver Peacock - Special Jury Award at the 54th edition of IFFI in Goa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab is currently occupied with 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and is in talks with director Ashutosh Gowariker.

