Rishab Shetty Reflects on the Genesis of Kantara: “One Can't do Cinema, it Just Happens to You”

Kantara Chapter 1 has taken Indian cinema to new heights, setting a powerful benchmark with its rooted narrative, breathtaking visuals, and soul-stirring performances. At the center of this cultural phenomenon is Rishab Shetty, whose commanding portrayal of Daiva Guliga and visionary storytelling have made the film a landmark in contemporary Indian cinema. With an unwavering focus on tradition, emotion, and scale, the film has resonated deeply with audiences across languages and regions.

Speaking about how Kantara came into existence, Rishab shared, “It happened. One Can't do Cinema, It just happens to you. Five years ago, I had an idea, and I started writing it. From there, I began my own journey. I started with the first part, and people started asking, ‘When will you make the second part?’ The ending was such that, in the end, the father and son would vanish. So now, what’s next? Let’s see what's next. I had left a lot behind. To set that up, I brought in two backstories—one from the 18th century and one from the 1970s. I thought of going back. I hadn’t thought I’d have to go that far back.”

This journey, built on layered storytelling and cultural depth, has not only expanded the cinematic universe of Kantara but also reaffirmed Rishab’s belief in rooted narratives creating global impact. As he earlier said, “From the last part to this one, we've visually expanded the film. I've said before that the more regional we go, the more global we'll become, and that's exactly what happened.” With its blend of authenticity, emotion, and vision, Kantara Chapter 1 continues to redefine the language of Indian storytelling on the global stage.