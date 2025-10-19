Rishab Shetty Seeks Divine Blessings at Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple After the Blockbuster Success of Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty who is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Kantara Chapter 1, visited the sacred Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram to seek divine blessings. The visit comes in the wake of the film’s phenomenal success at the box office, marking yet another milestone for Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty after the original Kantara became a nationwide sensation.

Hombale Films, the makers of the blockbuster, shared a heartfelt post capturing this spiritual moment. Their caption read, “At the holy shrine of Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram 🕉️ @rishabshettyofficial sought divine blessings following the overwhelming success of #BlockbusterKantara 💫 Celebrate this Deepavali with #KantaraChapter1, running successfully in cinemas near you! ✨”



Dressed in a red kurta, Rishab was seen offering prayers and expressing gratitude for the love and appreciation the film has received from audiences across the country. Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the 4th Century AD, unraveling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty; the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2, 2025.