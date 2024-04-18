Rishab Shetty shares pictures with Mohanlal, fans say "two legends together"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty recently met with veteran actor Mohanlal.

On Thursday, Rishab took to Instagram and shared pictures from his meeting with Mohnlal.

"An honor and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C55YRzsooHZ/

Fans got excited seeing them together.

"Terrific duo," a social media user commented.

"Hope in future you both collaborate for a movie," a fan wrote.

In the images, one can also see Rishab's wife Pragathi sharing smiles with Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab is currently focussing on prequel of Hombale Films 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

The makers in November 2023 unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film. The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which 'Kantara Chapter 1' will be released.In the posters, Rishab looked away from the camera, striking a pose in a dhoti and holding a trishul and axe in his hands.

Kantara, which Rishab both directed and acted in, saw him in a dual role as Shiva and his father, a Daiva Kola performer. The film tells the coming-of-age story of a man who is possessed by Guliga Deva and Panjuluri Deva to rid the village of evil. The film ends with Shiva disappearing into the forest to meet his father's spirit, who had also disappeared similarly.

On the other hand, Mohanlal will be seen in actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming directorial 'L2E: Empuraan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor