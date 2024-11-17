Rishab Shetty starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : The release date of Rishab Shetty's much-awaited film titled 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has been announced.

Taking to X, the makers announced the release date of the film. The movie will hit the big screens on October 2, 2025.

Sharing an intriguing poster, Rishab Shetty wrote in the caption, "The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Grand Release on OCTOBER 2, 2025. #KantaraChapter1onOct2 #Kantara."

Actor Rishab Shetty has put his heart and soul into his upcoming film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Earlier, taking to his Instagram, he shared a glimpse of his intense training.

In the post, he can be seen deeply focused during his Kalaripayattu session and the dedication on his face said it all. The actor kept the caption simple, adding just a heart-shaped emoticon.

Rishab also won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for 'Kantara'. Written and directed by Shetty, 'Kantara' became a pan-India hit in 2022.

On receiving a National Award for the film, he toldearlier, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them."

He also expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, "I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognising this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka."

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' follows the character of Shetty, who essays the character of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.

Rishab is now gearing up for 'Kantara Chapter 1'.

