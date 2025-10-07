Rishab Shetty, team ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ meet Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Mumbai, Oct 7 Actor-director Rishab Shetty, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recent release ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, met the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta along with his team at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan. The meeting highlighted the growing cultural footprint of Indian cinema and its power to reflect and preserve India’s spiritual and traditional heritage.

Taking to her official social media handle, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta shared a photograph with the team and expressed her admiration for the film.

She wrote in the caption, “Met Rishab Shetty, actor and director of Kantara Chapter 1 and his team at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan today. The film beautifully reflects India’s spiritual depth and cultural richness, bringing alive the essence of our traditions. Works like Kantara proudly carry the spirit of our heritage to the global stage. Wishing the entire team great success in this remarkable cinematic journey”.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is the prequel to the 2022 Kannada language breakout hit ‘Kantara’. The film is set in the 4th Century AD, and unravels the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty.

It also stars Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.

As of Tuesday, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ has achieved impressive box office collections in India. It has raked in INR 263 crore across India in all languages.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original.

The film is currently playing in theatres.

