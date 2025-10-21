Rishab Shetty Visits Kashi Vishwanath, Attends Ganga Aarti After Success of Kantara Chapter 1 Success

Riding high on the monumental success of Kantara: Chapter 1, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty embarked on a spiritual journey to Varanasi. He visited the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers and later participated in the revered Ganga Aarti, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the film’s extraordinary run across the country.

The blockbuster has emerged as one of the year’s biggest cinematic triumphs, collecting ₹717 crore in just 16 days and continuing its record-breaking streak at the box office. Rishab’s visit to the holy city beautifully echoed the film’s intrinsic connection to faith, tradition, and cultural roots. Drawing inspiration from the film’s powerful dialogue, “Maa Ganga Rasta Dikhayegi”, he credited the unprecedented success to divine blessings and the audience’s unwavering love.

Rishab's film has been celebrated for its gripping narrative, cultural richness, and breathtaking visual appeal. With a talented creative team including music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, it stands as one of the most ambitious and visually striking productions of the year.

Released on October 2 in seven languages Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, the film has united audiences nationwide while staying rooted in its spiritual and cultural essence.