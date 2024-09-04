Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Celebrating his cinema legacy with 5 iconic movies

New Delhi [India], September 4 : On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, it's the perfect time to remember and celebrate the legendary actor's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Known for his versatile roles and undeniable charm, Kapoor's filmography is a treasure trove of memorable performances.

His career, which spanned over four decades, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Here's a look at some of his iconic films that continue to resonate with audiences and showcase his extraordinary contribution to the world of film.

1. Bobby (1973)

Rishi Kapoor's debut as a leading man in this Raj Kapoor directorial marked a significant moment in Bollywood. Playing the role of Raja, the charming and rebellious young lover, Kapoor captured the hearts of millions. The film's music, coupled with his youthful exuberance, made 'Bobby' a classic, setting the stage for his illustrious career.

2. Chandni (1989)

In this Yash Chopra classic, Rishi Kapoor starred opposite Sridevi in a tale of love and loss. His portrayal of the devoted lover, Rohit, showcased his ability to convey deep emotional range and vulnerability. 'Chandni' remains one of the most memorable films of the late '80s, and Kapoor's performance was a key highlight.

3. Karz (1980)

In this Subhash Ghai directorial, Rishi Kapoor took on the role of a man haunted by his past lives. 'Karz,' with its unique blend of reincarnation and thriller elements, demonstrated Kapoor's versatility. His intense performance, combined with its unforgettable soundtrack especially 'Meri Umar Ke Naujawano (Om Shanti Om)', made 'Karz' a standout film in his career.

4. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

A quintessential Bollywood classic, this film featured Rishi Kapoor in one of his most memorable roles as the jovial and loving Akbar. Directed by Manmohan Desai, the film is celebrated for its engaging storyline and Kapoor's effortless comedic timing, which added a layer of charm to the movie.

5. Laila Majnu (1976)

In this romantic drama, Rishi Kapoor played the role of Majnu, a character based on the tragic love story of Laila and Majnu. His portrayal of a passionate lover with a tragic fate highlighted his ability to immerse himself fully into his roles and contributed to the film's enduring appeal.

As we remember Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary, these films not only celebrate his extraordinary talent but also his significant contribution to Indian cinema. Each movie represents a different facet of his acting prowess, reflecting his enduring legacy and the joy he brought to audiences worldwide.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from Leukemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was shot with Paresh Rawal as the actor's some portion of films were incomplete. The movie was released on March 31, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

