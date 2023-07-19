Rita Ora explains what made her give up on making albums

Pristina [Kosovo], July 19 : Singer and songwriter Rita Ora's latest album, ‘You & I’ is among her most powerful works but there is also another reality in which it would not have existed, reported People.

She also opened up about her marriage to Oscar winner Taika Waititi and shared that after feeling lost in the music industry a few years ago, a new record deal put her in the driver's seat of her career inspired her latest project.

“This album’s way more important to me than I thought it was going to be,” said the British pop star, 32. “It turned into a very reflecting journal of self-discovery.”

According to People, Ora scored her first record deal with Roc Nation at 16 and shot to global fame in the early 2010s with several No. 1 hits in the U.K. including 'Hot Right Now' with DJ Fresh and 'How We Do (Party)', the latter of which appeared on her debut album Ora, which dropped and hit No. 1 in England the same year.

She continued to gain success with songs like ‘Black Widow’ with Iggy Azalea and ‘I Will Never Let You Down’, however in 2015, she sued Roc Nation on allegations of neglect.

As per People, the company countersued for breach of contract, and both parties reached a settlement the following year. The musician then signed with Atlantic Records for the release of her second album, 2018's Phoenix, which spawned several top-10 U.K. hits. However, Ora felt the record label was reaping the rewards, as the company owned her songs.

"It was about, 'OK, now I want to be able to do this again with owning my own [music],' and that battle was hard," she added. "I just felt like, 'Is it worth it? I don't know.' I guess I just started to really question my strength."

BMG Rights Management approached Ora for a new record deal that allowed her to own every song she create. "They just came on board and were like, 'Listen, whatever you want. We'd love to be a part of the journey,'" she explained, noting that the offer felt like "music to my ears."

Between the deal and her relationship with Waititi, 47, whom she married in August 2022 — Ora felt inspired to make ‘You & I’. "Good ol' Rita got back up on her feet," she says. "I reconnected with everything in my life that needed to be fulfilled, and that's when my third album started,” as reported by People.

As her relationship grew stronger with Waititi, she started journaling and turning many entries into songs for the new record which featured actual voicemails from her husband on the lead track, ‘You Only Love Me’ and anecdotes about them. She also discussed her childhood as a Kosovo immigrant, her confidence-building process, and her former hopes of finding love.

“This album wasn’t about what’s going to hit the top of the charts,” added Ora. “I just wanted to get people involved in what I was experiencing.” After more than a decade in the business, she’s hit her stride in many ways — with no desire to slow her pace. “I’m really happy,” she said. “I can still do what I love, and I want to keep doing it for 20 more years,” reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor