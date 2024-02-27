Ritabhari Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee to star in Bengali film ‘Bohurupi'

Mumbai, Feb 27 Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty, who predominantly works in Bengali cinema, is set to star in the Bengali upcoming film ‘Bohurupi’ along with Abir Chatterjee.

The film, which was announced on Tuesday, is helmed by director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

The film also stars Shiboprosad Mukherjee himself, and promises to bring a real story to life against the backdrop of the timeline between 1998 and 2005.

Talking about the film’s journey, Shiboprosad said in a statement, “We started planning for the film in 2011; right after ‘Muktodhara’, we wanted to make this film that captures the timeline between 1998 and 2005. 'Bohurupi' is based on a chain of events that took place around that time. Through the script, we have tried to chronicle that era."

He added, “The real characters, who have given their versions, are there and we plan to release a documentary along with the film featuring the real characters. Abir and Ritabhari's magical chemistry in last year's superhit film ‘Fatafati’ convinced us to reunite them as a 'jodi'."

Abir said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Nandita di for entrusting me with two diverse roles this year. After 'Aamar Boss', I'm thrilled to bring a completely different character to life in Bohurupi. It's an extra-special Puja release for me as an actor.”

The film, which will go on floors on March 12, will have an extensive 40-day shoot across 78 locations.

Shiboprosad added, “Curiously, we are shooting at places starting with the letter 'B', such as Baranagar, Bantala, Barrackpore, Bolpur, Beldanga, and Bethuadahari. The film will be made on a grand scale."

