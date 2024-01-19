Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh Bags Nine Trophy's for Marathi Blockbuster 'Ved' at "Maharashtracha Favorite Kon"

The Marathi film "Ved", starring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, was released in December 2022. The film broke all records at the box office with its strong earnings. Genelia made her debut in the Marathi entertainment industry with "Ved". This was also Riteish's first film as a director. "Ved" gave a good competition to Bollywood films at the box office. This was evident again at the recent award ceremony.

At the "Maharashtracha Favorite Kon" award ceremony, which is considered to be prestigious in the Marathi film industry, the glory of Riteish and Genelia's "Ved" film was seen. The film has won not two but nine important awards. Riteish shared a special post on Instagram about this.

The actor shared the post and thanked everyone associated with the film, as well as Ajay-Atul, Shreya Ghoshal, Zee Talkies, and the organizers of the "Maharashtracha Favorite Kon" award ceremony. Currently, Riteish and Genelia are being showered with praise from the Marathi and Bollywood film industries.

Here is a list of the awards won by "Wadd":

Best Film

Best Director (Riteish Deshmukh)

Best Actor (Riteish Deshmukh)

Best Actress (Genelia Deshmukh)

Best Song (Sukhan Kalle)

Best Singer (Male) (Ajay-Atul)

Best Singer (Female) (Shreya Ghoshal)

Best Popular Face (Genelia Deshmukh)

Style Icon of the Year (Riteish Deshmukh)