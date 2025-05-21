Riteish Deshmukh announces release date of his film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai, May 21 Riteish Deshmukh has officially announced the release date of his much-anticipated film “Raja Shivaji”, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Taking to social media, the 'Masti' actor shared the poster from his upcoming directorial and wrote, “Presenting cinematic greetings to Maharashtra's adorable deity, the great mighty Rajadhiraj Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj #Raja Shivaji May 1, 2026 Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam.”

Speaking about the film, Riteish Deshmukh, director and lead actor, shared, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a historical figure — he is an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions. To be able to tell a part of his extraordinary story is both an honour and a great responsibility. I’m deeply grateful to Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios for placing their faith in this vision. Releasing the film on Maharashtra Day feels especially meaningful, and with a cast we could only dream of, we feel truly fortunate. We hope audiences across languages connect with the spirit of Raja Shivaji as deeply as we have.”

Genelia Deshmukh, producer, Mumbai Film Company, added, “This film has been a labour of love — a journey shaped by years of thought, research, and reverence. Raja Shivaji is a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who continues to inspire generations. We’re thankful to Jio Studios for sharing our belief in this story and enabling us to bring it to life. It’s our humble attempt to honour history and share it with audiences across the country and beyond.”

Helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also essays the titular role, the historical action drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. “Raja Shivaji,” a pan-India film, unfolds against the backdrop of a turbulent era marked by warring empires and rising uprisings.

The film traces the inspiring rise of a young Shivaji, who challenged powerful forces, sparked a revolution, and emerged as the iconic Raja Shivaji—paving the way for Swarajya. The film is currently being shot at various locations in Mumbai and Wai, Maharashtra.

Backed by Jio Studios, “Raja Shivaji” is being produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company banner. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 1, 2026.

