Riteish Deshmukh celebrates 21 years of his debut movie 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : As the romantic drama film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' completed 21 years on Wednesday since its release, actor Riteish Deshmukh took a stroll down memory lane and shared a series of pictures.

To mark the 21st anniversary of his debut film, Riteish posted photos featuring moments from the movie.

He wrote, "21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)... @geneliad #bts"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1oJT9RIY0Z/?hl=en

The post features a series of pictures from the movie.

Soon after the actor uploaded the post, fans and industry friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Both of you, still look the same @geneliad @riteishd."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped heart emoji.

"Two many memories attached to this movie. Kasam se," a fan commented.

'Tujhe Meri Kasam' marked the debut of actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles.

It was directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and produced by Ramoji Rao.

The story revolves around two childhood friends, Rishi (Riteish Deshmukh) and Anju (Genelia D'Souza), who are inseparable. As they grow up, their friendship blossoms into love. However, their journey is not without its challenges and obstacles.

The film explores the trials and tribulations faced by the couple as they navigate their way through the complexities of love and relationships.

Notably, Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia is all set to make a comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film.

The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

Riteish, on the other hand, will be seen in an upcoming film '100%' and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

He will also be seen in the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

