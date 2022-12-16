Riteish Deshmukh confirms Ved is inspired by Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s Majili

Actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh confirmed that his upcoming Marathi directorial debut is "inspired" by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's film 'Majili'. "It's inspired...but it's very important to know how to adapt it to Marathi culture. We've spent a lot of time to figure that out," he said. Riteish added that people who loved 'Majili' will "find something new" in 'Ved'.Fans have praised the trailer, with many users pointing out the resemblances between the premise and scenes of 'Ved' to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's Telugu film 'Majili'.

While speaking to ETimes, Riteish Deshmukh has confirmed that the story of their debut directorial 'Ved' is inspired by Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's 'Majili'.The 'Mauli' star revealed, "Yes, that is true! the most of scenes of 'Ved' are inspired by Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's 'Majili'.It also stars Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf and Shubhankar Tawde in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit screens on December 30, 2022.For those who have not seen Maijili yet, it narrates the storyline of Poorna who is head over heels in love with Anshu. However, Anshu leaves him and dejected, Poorna gets addicted to alcohol. He is forced to marry his neighbour Sravani. Initially, Poorna is not happy with this decision but soon discovers that Sravani loves him and eventually reciprocates her emotions. After watching Ved’s trailer, many have found that it has a lot of similarities with Maijili. Scenes like Riteish smoking in rain while Genelia holds an umbrella for him have been previously seen in Maijili.

