Riteish Deshmukh credits Genelia D'Souza for motivating him to direct 'Ved'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : Riteish Deshmukh recalled how Genelia D'Souza convinced him to direct the film ‘Ved’. He said that it was not an easy decision being an actor and without her motivation, it wouldn’t have been possible.

Riteish told ANI, “When we discussed making a movie, Genelia suggested that, ‘why don’t you try your hand in direction’. I approached three filmmakers, but they were all busy, leaving us with little choice but to work on the script for a year, and thus I took the decision to direct the film.”

Riteish continued, “For the past four or five years I was thinking of directing a film but it was not an easy decision being an actor. There is a pressure that everyone would be judging me as a director. But Genelia convinced me.”

“So, Genelia played an important role in making me a director.”

D'Souza also added, “I always knew that he can be a good director. Moreover, he always wanted to try his hand at direction. Though, we never know when it will happen. However, I am happy that I became an actor for his directorial film.”

‘Ved’ is going to have its Hindi TV premiere and both Riteish and Genelia expressed their excitement and spoke about the film in detail.

Riteish said, “It is a story that depicts the life of a housewife who tries her best to get the love of her husband.”

'Ved' marked the directorial debut of the 'Masti' actor and it was released on December 30, 2022. It was produced by Genelia D'Souza.

The movie will have its Hindi TV premiere on Star Gold on August 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor