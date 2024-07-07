Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh pledge to donate their organs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have taken a pledge to donate their organs.

Now, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation has expressed gratitude to them for this noble act.

Earlier Riteish took to his Instagram handle to share a video in which they talked about their pledge of donating an organ about which they had been thinking for quite a long time and said that there can be no "greater gift to someone than 'The Gift Of Life'"

"There is no greater gift to someone than 'The Gift Of Life'. @geneliad & me have pledged to donate our organs. We urge you all to join this great cause and be part of 'The Life AfterLife', " wrote 'Masti' actor.

"Aaj 1st July ko hum ye kehna chahte hain aur aapko ye batana chaahte hain ki hum dono ne ek pledge liya hai.. (Today, on July 1 we want to tell you about something that we have pledged), we have decided to donate our organs," said Riteish Deshmukh in the video.

"Yes, we pledge have pledged to donate our organs and for us there's no better gift than the gift of life," added Genelia.

Now, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) has taken to their official handle of X to express gratitude to the ace actors. The caption along with the video reads, "Thanks to Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia, the Bollywood star couple for pledging to donate their organs during the ongoing organ donation month of July. Their gesture will motivate others also to connect with the noble cause.#organdonation #Bollywood #savelives"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to be seen along with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the film 'Kakuda'.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film and it looks promising.

'Kakuda' follows the story of Sunny played by Saqib Saleem, a less-educated guy who is in love with Indira portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha. Determined to be together, they marry and move to the village of Ratodi only to be cursed by 'Kakuda'. On their wedding night, Sunny fails to open the smaller door for Kakuda at 7:15 pm sharp, inviting Kakuda, a wicked ghost who punishes the man of the house by inflicting a hump on their back that grows until their demise on the thirteenth day. With Sunny's life hanging by a thread, Indira seeks help from Victor, an eccentric ghost hunter played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Together, they embark on a freakishly hilarious yet spooky journey to solve the mystery of

Kakuda, and uncover the shocking truth about the ghost's identity, motives, and the village's haunting curse that has lasted for decades.

Excited about the film, Riteish said earlier, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the quirky and eccentric world of 'Kakuda'. Playing the role of Victor, an unconventional ghost hunter, allowed me to tap into a side of my acting abilities that I hadn't fully explored before. This character is unlike any other I've portrayed, and that's what makes it so exciting. Blending horror and comedy is a delicate balance, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside such talented co-stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. 'Kakuda' takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, leaving you both laughing and scared."

Saqib Saleem mentioned, "While theatrical releases have their charm, OTT platforms offer an incredible opportunity to connect with more masses. The film's quirky and intriguing storyline about solving the mystery of a ferocious ghost and a cursed village's haunting ritual is what initially drew me in. Of course, the chance to work with talented actors like Sonakshi Sinha & Riteish Deshmukh was another major reason I said yes. We had an absolute blast on set, and I'm confident our comedic chemistry will leave viewers in stitches. I can't wait for everyone to experience the spine-chilling laughter that 'Kakuda' promises to deliver."

'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, will be out on ZEE5 on July 12.

